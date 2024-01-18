Gujarat Boat Capsize: 16 Killed After Boat Carrying 27 Students Capsizes in Vadodara Lake, Rescue Operation Underway

A boat carrying a school students capsized in Harni Lake in Gujarat's Vadodara. on Thursday, January 18, killing 16 students and including a teacher, according to the news agency PTI. Eleven students were rescued when the boat capsized in Harani Lake in the city of Vadodara, and rescuers were searching for a person who was still missing, Vadodara fire officer Jitu Parmar said.

Boat capsizes in Vadodara lake; death toll rises to 16: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to reach the spot. The State Government has announced a compensation of of Rs 4 Lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 help for the injured. Earlier on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister's Office announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the boat capsize incident at Harni Lake in Vadodara.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/gC07EROBkh — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

In response to the incident, local authorities were promptly alerted, and a rescue operation is currently underway at the site. As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, authorities and emergency services are actively searching for the remaining students. The fire brigade has been mobilized to assist in the search operation, underscoring the urgency of the situation.