Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Morbi bridge collapse site on November 1. As many as 133 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday evening.

I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat government is carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State government," he said. PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.