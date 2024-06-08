Gujarat: Charas Worth Rs 16 Crores Found on Dwarka Coast

Gujarat Police on Friday found high-quality Afghani charas worth Rs 16 crore from the coastal area of Devbhumi Dwarka district. According to reports, the contraband, produced from live cannabis grown in Afghanistan, was found abandoned.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Dwarka Police found drugs worth over Rs 16 crores in unclaimed condition from the sea shore of Varwala village, near Dwarka. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sFJPjGaTkx — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Police have intensified patrolling in the 50-kilometre coastal area, covering over 10 to 12 villages, in search of more packets. The Sagar Suraksha Dal team, while patrolling Varala village, discovered three plastic bags containing 30 packets of the drug, each weighing nearly 1 kilogram.

According to media reports, forensic officials confirmed the contraband, weighing 32.05 kg, to be of high quality. In April, the Dwarka police seized one kilogram of charas worth Rs 52 lakh from the coastal area in Varvala village.