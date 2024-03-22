Gujarat Congress Leader Rohan Gupta Resigns, Citing Alleged Humiliation and Character Assassination by Party Official

In another blow to the Congress party in Gujarat, Rohan Gupta, a prominent party leader, tendered his resignation on Friday. Following his withdrawal of candidacy from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

Rohan Gupta quits the party alleging constant humiliation and character assassination by a party leader connected with Communication department.

Amidst the personal crisis , I spent last 3 days with my father while he is battling serious health conditions which has really helped me understand his perspective. He narrated the incidences of betrayal and sabotage for last 40 years and how the leaders got away in spite of their ill doings. The wounds of those incidences have still not healed which I could see in his tears, he posted on X.

— Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) March 22, 2024

He doesn’t want me to pay the same price as the whole family has seen the mental trauma I have gone through in last two years which was caused by the senior leader connected with Communication Department. My father could visualise the same thing happening to me which I could not. He tolerated the same and ended up spoiling his health and underwent bypass surgery which he never wanted me to.

I took most difficult decision of my life of withdrawing my candidature. Now I am taking another most difficult decision of leaving the party after serving it for last 15 years because of constant humiliation and character assassination by the leader connected with Communication department.

The person who has humiliated me for last two years, the person who has not budged from doing it in last three days , I am sure that he will not refrain from doing it in future and nobody will be able stop him. But Now I am not ready to take any more assault on my self esteem.