Gujarat Drowning Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Victims in Dehgam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, September 14, announced an ex-gratia for the victims of the drowning incident in Meshwo river in Gujarat's Dehgam. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

“PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the drowning incident in Dehgam, Gujarat. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

At least eight youths drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gandhinagar district on Friday. PM Modi also condoled and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a drowning incident.

ગુજરાતના દહેગામ તાલુકામાં ડૂબી જવાની ઘટનામાં થયેલ જાનહાનિના સમાચારથી અત્યંત દુઃખ થયું. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જેમણે પોતાનાં સ્વજનોને ગુમાવ્યા છે એ સૌ પરિવારો સાથે મારી સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ઈશ્વર દિવંગત આત્માઓને શાંતિ અર્પણ કરે એ જ પ્રાર્થના….



ૐ શાંતિ….॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2024

In a post in Gujarati on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

The eight victims were identified as inhabitants of Vasna Sogthi village in Dehgam taluka, and the tragedy occurred near the village, as stated by Sub Divisional Magistrate B B Modiya.