Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates for Kachchh District

In the run-up to the crucial election to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, aggressive campaigning is being done by the Congress which is going all guns blazing to dethrone the BJP from Gujarat . While the BJP remains confident of winning another consecutive term, the Congress, which has a considerable vote bank in rural Gujarat, is aiming to increase its tally from what it had got in 2017.

The Gujarat election will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on December 1, 2022 and Phase 2 on December 5, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on November 8. Congress launched its election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly which was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The manifesto has kept MP Rahul Gandhi’s eight promises at the center.The manifesto promises to waive off farmers’ debt, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinder at Rs 500, besides putting and end to “rampant privatisation of education and healthcare.”

Kachchh District

Abdasa: Mamadbhai Jung Jat

Mandvi (Kachchh): Rajendersingh Jadeja

Bhuj: Arjanbhai Bhudia

Anjar: Ramesh Dangar

Gandhidham (SC): Bharat Solanki

Rapar: Bacchu Arethiya