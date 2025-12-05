Gujarat: Man Hurls Shoe at AAP MLA Gopal Italia in Jamnagar, Video Surfaces

A man threw a shoe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA from Visavadar, Gopal Italiya, during his public speech in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday, December 3. The incident occurred when Italiya was giving a speech on the stage while other party workers surrounded him. Suddenly, a man rushed toward the stage and hurled a shoe at him; unfortunately, it missed the MLA, causing no harm to him.

The man was quickly caught by people at the time of the incident and was thrashed. According to the news agency IANS, the man has been admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

The man was overpowered and beaten by AAP supporters, has been identified as a Congress worker, Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja, as per the Desh Gujarat report. The incident drew chaos at the venue as Italiya himself had once made headlines for hurling a shoe at the then Minister of State for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja.