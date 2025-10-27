Gujarat Minister conducts surprise visit to Health Department

Gandhinagar, Oct 27 On his first day in office, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (Independent Charge) Prafull Pansheriya paid a surprise visit to the department’s headquarters, reviewing operations and interacting with officers and staff.

The minister urged them to work with humanity, spirituality, and a spirit of public service, emphasising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to strengthen Gujarat’s healthcare system through dedication and teamwork.

During his inspection of various branches, Pansheriya commended the department’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for continued innovation, efficient time management, and compassionate patient care.

He issued a stern warning to those involved in food adulteration, stating that “no one engaged in such a heinous act will be spared,” and that strict action would follow against offenders.

The minister also announced that the health department will soon launch a statewide mega cleanliness campaign covering all hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and other healthcare facilities.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, Health Commissioners Ratankuwar Gadhvicharan (Rural) and Harshad Patel (Urban), along with several officers and staff members, were present during the visit.

Food adulteration continues to be a major concern in Gujarat, with recent data from the State Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) showing that around 8 per cent of tested food samples in 2024-25 failed safety standards.

Between April and September 2024 alone, over 4,300 samples were tested, and 360 were found adulterated, while raids across the state led to the seizure of more than 350 tonnes of spurious food products worth over Rs 10 crore - including adulterated ghee, milk, sweets, and edible oils.

Districts like Banaskantha, Amreli, and Surat have reported major cases, particularly during festival seasons.

In response, the Gujarat government has intensified inspections, launched mega food safety drives, and strengthened lab infrastructure in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, and Valsad.

