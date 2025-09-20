Gujarat: Mob Pelted Stones at Vajra Police Vehicle in Godhra Over Social Media Post

A group of people pelted stones at the police vehicle in Godhra, Gujarat, on Friday, September 19, when a person was brought to a police station for sharing a video on social media which hurt religious sentiments. The video was shared two days earlier.

The police use force to control the situation and to disperse the mobs. Heavy security has been deployed in the area. According to a police official, the man had been brought to the Godhra B Division station to advise him not to share such hateful content in view of the upcoming Navaratri festival.

Visuals From the Spot

Vadodara, Gujarat: Tensions flared between two communities in Junagadhi, leading to stone-pelting and a road blockade. Additional Police Commissioner Leena Patil and other police officials intervened to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/IJzURLQHUq — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

He was taken to the police station on Friday, videos surfaced in which the man claimed he had been beaten. Panchmahal superintendent of police Haresh Dudhat told reporters that the man often made reels and was summoned only to caution him against creating content that could cause law-and-order issues during Navratri. "But it was wrongly believed that we had called him regarding a recent video he made with a religious poster," Dudhat said.