Gujarat to begin diesel distribution for fishing boats from Aug 11

Gandhinagar, Aug 7 The Gujarat government will begin diesel distribution for fishing boats five days ahead of the official fishing season, which begins on August 16. The announcement was made by Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel, who confirmed that the diesel supply will start from August 11.

The decision comes in response to repeated representations made by various fishermen’s organisations and leaders, who had urged the government to start diesel supply in advance to prevent the heavy rush and logistical hurdles usually witnessed at ports on the season’s opening day.

"Traditionally, diesel distribution for boats starts on the first day of the fishing season. This leads to overwhelming traffic at the ports, causing significant delays and inconvenience for the fishermen," said Minister Patel.

"To resolve this, and in light of appeals from fishing associations across the state, the government has decided to start diesel distribution five days earlier."

He added that the move is aimed at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free start to the season, allowing fishermen to fuel up in a staggered and orderly manner. Gujarat has one of the largest and most vibrant fishing communities in India, playing a crucial role in the state’s coastal economy.

With a coastline stretching over 1,600 km, the longest among Indian states, Gujarat is home to more than 4 lakh active fishermen, spread across 3,000 plus fishing villages in coastal districts like Porbandar, Veraval (Gir Somnath), Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Kutch, and Valsad.

The state has over 1.5 lakh registered fishing boats, including mechanised, motorised, and traditional crafts, contributing significantly to marine fish production.

Gujarat ranks among the top states in India in terms of marine fish output, and is a major contributor to seafood exports, with fish and fish products shipped to markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US.

Beyond traditional fishing, the community is increasingly involved in fish processing, aquaculture, and export-oriented units, thanks to growing government support.

Schemes like subsidised diesel, financial aid for boat and net repairs, housing for fishermen, and the development of fishing harbours and jetties have helped modernise the sector.

The state also promotes cooperative societies and women-led self-help groups (SHGs) to increase economic participation within the fishing community.

