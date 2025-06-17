Gujarat Tragedy: Young Man Dies After Mobile Phone Explodes During Video Call in Patan District

A young man died after a mobile phone exploded while he was on a video call in Biliya village in Gujarat’s Patan district. The incident has once again raised concerns over mobile phone safety. According to the reports, the victim, identified as Devendra Patel, was sitting on his moped and speaking on a video call when the phone suddenly exploded. The blast was powerful enough to cause serious injuries. The situation worsened as a petrol can was placed near the vehicle. The fire triggered by the explosion spread quickly and engulfed Devendra.

The fire was so intense that Devendra suffered severe burns on his hands, legs, and other parts of his body. Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police.

Officers from the Siddhpur police station reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. An investigation into the case is underway.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier, a similar case was reported at a district hospital in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. In that incident, a mobile phone exploded in a young man's pocket. He sustained serious injuries.

Mobile phones are a part of daily life. But incidents like this show the danger of overheating or using them in the wrong way. Authorities have advised people to take care and follow safety rules while using electronic devices.