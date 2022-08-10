Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 10 An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Waterhail area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police added.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

