Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Anantnag
By IANS | Published: December 24, 2021 08:00 AM2021-12-24T08:00:09+5:302021-12-24T08:20:23+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 24 A gunfight between security forces and terrorists in underway in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Mumanhal (Arwani) area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists, were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
