Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 24 A gunfight between security forces and terrorists in underway in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Mumanhal (Arwani) area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists, were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor