Gurugram Accident: Two Brothers Killed, Two Injured as Car Rams into Garbage Dumper

Two brothers were killed and two others injured early Saturday when their car collided with a stationary garbage dumper on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. The accident occurred near the Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza around 2:30 a.m., when the car crashed into the dumper, which had been parked on the roadside.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Rahul, 30, and his brother Kuldeep, 27, both residents of SGM Nagar in Faridabad. They were declared dead at the hospital. The injured, Rajat, 23, and Satender, 28, were taken to a hospital in Faridabad, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the driver of the dumper fled the scene after the crash. An FIR has been filed against the dumper driver at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station, based on a complaint by Rajat. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortems.

(With inputs from agencies)