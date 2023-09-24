Gurugram chain-snatchings: Three accused, including 'Bullet Gang' kingpin, arrested

Gurugram, Sep 24 Three people, including the kingpin of 'Bullet Gang', have been arrested for alleged involvement in chain snatching incidents in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The suspects usually targeted their victims on Bullet motorcycles.

The three arrested accused included a goldsmith who used to buy the snatched items from the gang.

The accused were identified as Shubham, a resident of Nainital and the leader of the gang, his henchman Ajay, a resident of Bihar, and goldsmith Nav Kumar aka Swarn Kumar, a native of West Bengal.

According to the police, they had been receiving complaints of chain snatching for the last one and half months with victims reporting that heavy-built youths coming on a Bullet in the East Zone committed the crime.

"The gang used to target elderly people when they stepped out for a walk. Women were their main targets," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

Police have recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash, a gold chain, and one cylinder from their possession, he said.

"Nav Kumar has been operating a jewellery shop in Chakkarpur village for the last six months. We are questioning the suspects to know about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects," Dahiya added.

