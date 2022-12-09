Gurugram: Five inmates injured after clash in Bhondsi jail

Gurugram, Dec 9 Five prisoners were injured in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail after a fight broke out between the members of the noted Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang and supporters of gangster Kaushal in Bhondsi jail, the police said on Friday.

Kaushal's associate Anil alias Lath (31) was seriously injured in the clash and was admitted to the Gurugram Civil Hospital for further treatment, while four others - Umesh, Sachin, Sanjay and Sushil - were discharged after first aid, the police said.

Jail Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh stated in his complaint that the incident took place when Anil was attacked near the prison's main gate when the undertrial prisoners were being taken to court around 9.00 a.m. on Thursday.

Singh said Bharat, Mohit, Nitesh alias Panja, Lalit and Akash were allegedly behind the attack and injured Anil with a sharp weapon.

During the clash, a few other undertrials, who tried to intervene, were also beaten up.

"The fighting was stopped after the jail warden, staff and officials intervene."

An FIR was registered against the inmates under relevant sections of the IPC at Bhondsi police station.

