Gurugram Police to implement integrated road accident database project

Gurugram, April 3 The Gurugram Police will soon implement the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) project under which a database of road accidents, places and actions taken will be prepared.

In this connection, a meeting was organised headed by Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram on Saturday.

All the information collected by the police regarding the road accidents, the place of accident (spot of the incident) and the action taken, etc., will be uploaded on IRAD software.

According to the police, with this database, a login ID will be created in the name of the investigation officer of each police station.

Police said with this software it will be easy to assess the information given, and by finding out the cause of the accidents, they will be redressed in time. The user (Investigation Officer) can easily view and evaluate the information uploaded regarding the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor