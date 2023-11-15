Gurugram Police unearth Rs 55.86cr cyber crime fraud; 53 held

Gurugram, Nov 15 The Gurugram Police have unearthed cyber fraud of around Rs 55.86 crore in the month of October and arrested 53 people in this connection, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, 469 cyber fraud cases were registered against 53 suspects across India of which around 22 cases were registered with the Gurugram police.

The Gurugram Police also received 12,669 complaints against these suspects across the county.

Acting on these complaints, the Gurugram Police's cyber wing arrested 53 persons allegedly involved in cyber fraud cases across the country in October.

DCP Sidhanth Jain of Gurugram Police said that information related to mobile phones/ SIM cards/ laptops or other electronic devices recovered from the accused in any cybercrime case is shared by the Gurugram Cyber Police with the Indian Cybercrime Co-ordinate Centre.

"While obtaining information related to mobile phone/ SIM card/ laptop or other electronic devices/ equipment and to know how many fraud incidents have been committed by these accused we found that they had duped multiple people worth Rs 55.86 crore while using 74 SIM cards," the DCP told IANS.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Gurugram Police, he added.

