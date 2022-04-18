Gurugram: Rs 1 cr robbed from cash collection firm staff at gunpoint

Gurugram, April 18 A group of 4-5 armed robbers snatched Rs 1 crore, approx, from the employees of a private cash collection company at gunpoint, the police said on Monday.

The miscreants attacked the two occupants of the cash van with chilli powder before carrying out the crime near the ILD Mall on Sohna Road on Monday afternoon.

An employee named Vipin said that at the time of the incident, two employees had gone inside a car showroom to collect cash while two others were waiting in a vehicle parked near the mall on Sohna Road.

At that time, a group of 4-5 men held the occupants of the van at gunpoint, and threw chilli powder at them, rendering them disabled. When the employees resisted, the accused thrashed them, took the bags containing the cash and fled from the spot.

"We have launched a search for the criminals. We will also question the employees for further investigation," said Virender Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The police are also not ruling out the involvement of the cash van staff.

The accused used a black car to execute the crime. At the time of the incident, the security guard was not present in the van and the vehicle's windowpane was also open.

