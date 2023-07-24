Gurugram Shocker: Wife set on fire by CRPF constable succumbs to injuries

Gurugram, July 24 In a shocking incident, a CRPF jawan set his wife on fire in the Sector-65 police station limits on July 17, who succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Sunday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Dharamveer who's a resident of Bhiwani, is absconding since the incident.

The deceased's brother Karamchand told the police that his sister Sita got married to Dharamveer 10 years ago. Dharamveer is posted as a constable in the CRPF.

He alleged that on July 17, a dispute broke out between Sita and Dharamvir over some issue. The dispute escalated so much that Dharamveer lost his temper and set her on fire by pouring inflammable substance on her.

After the incident, the neighbours extinguished the fire and admitted Sita to the hospital.

"We have recorded the statements of Sita's family members. They alleged that Dharamveer intentionally killed her. A case of murder has been registered against the suspect. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Sector-65 police station.

He said the suspect is still at large and efforts are on to nab him at the earliest.

