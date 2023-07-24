Gurugram: Three including wanted criminal held in murder case

Gurugram, July 24 Three persons, including a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 10,000, have been arrested for allegedly killing a man, the Gurugram Police said on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit aka Akki, who carried a reward of Rs 10,000, Amit and Vishal alias Sunnat.

The police had earlier arrested the key accused in the case, Ajay alias Ajju, and his three companions.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Gyanender, the victim, had an enmity with Ajay's friend Bharat and he (Gyanender) had fired several rounds outside the latter's house.

The accused developed enmity after the incident and hatched a plan along with his accomplices and killed Gyanendar on April 13 with hammers and iron rods.

"The arrested accused had even made a video of the incident which they uploaded on social media. Ajay and Amit were nabbed from Gurugram on Sunday, while Vishal was arrested from Faridabad on Monday," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

The accused disclosed that they were hiding in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to avoid arrest.

Two pistols, four live cartridges, and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

On April 13, Gyanender had come from Palwal to a farmhouse in Lakhuwas village in Sohna with his friends, where around a dozen people surrounded him and beat him with hammers and iron rods.

The villagers took Gyanender to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's cousin brother, a case of murder was registered at the Sohna City police station.

