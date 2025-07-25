Hapur OYO Hotel Viral Video: Family Catches Married Woman With Lover in Hotel Room; Man Runs Naked on Road to Escape

A married woman was caught in a compromising position with her lover at an OYO hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23, at a hotel that falls under the jurisdiction of Simbhaoli police station, according to the Navbharat Times. According to reports, the woman had been secretly meeting her lover for several days, after which the family grew suspicious.

The family traced her and eventually arrived at an OYO hotel. They were stunned by what they saw when they forced open the door of one of the hotel rooms. The woman and her lover were found naked in the room.

OYO Hotel Viral Video

Angered by the situation, the relatives immediately began filming the lover. Realising he was being recorded, the man panicked and fled the room naked after seeing one of the relatives following him. He started running along the highway in the nude.

Although the family members tried to chase him, he managed to escape. Several passers-by also witnessed this embarrassing scene, which went viral on social media. After being informed by the locals and relatives, the police arrived at the scene, and an investigation into the matter is still underway.