Haridwar-Delhi Highway Accident: Four Dead, One Critically Injured as Car Collides with Cement-Laden Truck

Four people from Rewari, Haryana, were killed in a road accident on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway late Wednesday night. A fifth passenger sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The accident occurred near the Shani Dev Temple, just before Bahadarabad Police Station, when a car travelling from Roorkee collided with a truck parked on the roadside. The deceased were identified as Kehar Singh, 35, Aditya, 38, Manish, 36, and Prakash, 40. The injured passenger, Mahipal, 40, is a resident of Lisadi village in Rewari.

Read Also |Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video)

Station House Officer Naresh Rathore said the truck driver, Fazlur Rahman, had stopped to use the toilet while transporting cement bags from Bhagwanpur to a warehouse in Rishikesh. The truck, loaded with 800 cement bags, has been seized, and police are searching for the driver.