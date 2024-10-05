Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Scuffle Erupts Between Supporters of Congress Candidate Mohammad Ilyas and Independent Raees Khan in Nuh (Watch Video)

Voting commenced at 7 a.m. and will be open until 6 p.m. A total of 1,031 candidates are vying for election across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established for the process. In a related incident during the Haryana Elections 2024, a scuffle broke out earlier today in Nuh between supporters of Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas from Punahana and independent candidate Raees Khan.

VIDEO | Haryana Elections 2024: Scuffle broke out between supporters of Congress candidate from Punahana Mohammad Ilyas and independent candidate Raees Khan earlier today in Nuh.



The results of the Haryana Assembly elections will be announced on October 8, alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, highlighted that a total of 20,354,350 voters are eligible to participate in the election, which includes 10,775,957 males, 9,577,926 females, and 467 voters from the third gender.

The JJP-ASP alliance is contesting all 90 assembly constituencies, with the JJP fielding candidates in 70 seats and the ASP in 20. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 40 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats.

