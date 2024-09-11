Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Releases 4th List of 21 Candidates, Fields Kavita Dalal Against Vinesh Phogat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its fourth list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Among the notable names is Kavita Dalal, who will contest from the Julana seat against Congress' Vinesh Phogat. Joga Singh has been named as the candidate for the Ladwa seat, where he will face Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

This brings the total number of candidates announced by the party to 61.

Earlier, AAP had released its third and third lists, which featured 11 candidates. Among them was Col Rajendra Rawat for Hathin assembly seat, Mahender Dahiya (Jhajjar), Rajesh Saroha (Rai), Amar Singh (Nilokheri), Satish Yadav (Rewari), Bheem Singh Rathi (Radaur), Amit Kumar (Israna), Manjeet Farmana (Kharkhauda), Pravin Guskhani (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Naresh Bagri (Kalanaur), and Suneel Rao for Ateli.

The first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday, following protracted seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress.

Previously, Congress and AAP fought the Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, but contested separately in Punjab. In the Lok Sabha general election, Congress had allocated one seat to AAP in Haryana, which the party contested unsuccessfully.