Haryana Budget 2022: The state to commence budget for year 2022-23 tomorrow

Tomorrow on 8th March Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the budget of Haryana for the financial year 2022-23. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the portfolio of finance minister will be presenting his third budget this time. The budget session will start at 11 pm in the legislative assembly.

This budget session will run from March 2 to March 22, and after the Budget presentation, the state will have 6 days of holiday. According to the reports, this time the budget meetings will be only held for 9 days, not for 12 days. Haryana Legislative Assembly will begin on March 2 with the governor's address. On March 3 and 4, the budget session will be discussed and on the same day, Chief Minister will present the Budget 2022 for Haryana. Saturday and Sunday are holidays on 6th and 7th March so the budget of Harayana will commence on 8th March. Meanwhile, the necessary process will be held from March 9 to 11.