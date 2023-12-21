Haryana CM fines MCG Commissioner, others for negligence in cleanliness system

Gurugram, Dec 21 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday conducted surprise inspections of cleanliness systems in place in Gurugram.

During his visit, Khattar imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for maintaining cleanliness on Kanhai Road due to inadequate cleanliness standards.

Furthermore, fines were also imposed on people ranging from the supervisor of sanitation workers to the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

The CM issued directives to deduct 15 days' salary from the MCG Commissioner and one month's salary from the Joint Commissioner. In addition, He also imposed a fine of Rs 10 on the supervisor of sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 on field officer Ajay Kumar, Rs 2,000 on additional sanitary inspector, Rs 3,000 on senior sanitary inspector and Rs 5,000 on joint commissioner Sanjeev Singla.

"The administration has to uphold the cleanliness system, and no lapses will be tolerated," Khattar said.

Stressing the collective responsibility to provide a clean environment for the citizens, he held senior officers accountable and decided to impose fines for negligence on their part.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to implement qualitative improvements in the city's cleanliness system within the next week, as he urged the officials to conduct regular on-site visits to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the cleanliness system.

