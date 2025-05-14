Haryana: Man Working as Security Guard in Panipat Arrested for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan

A resident of Kairana district and working as a security guard in Haryana's Panipat district was arrested by police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to people sitting in Pakistan. As per reports, the 24-year-old individual was leaking military secrets of India to a terrorist, Iqbal. The accused has been identified as Nauman Ilahi, a resident of Begumpura Mohalla of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh who has been living in Haryana's Panipat district for the last four months. He initially worked as a labourer at a factory in Sector 29 and then started working as a security guard.

"We had credible inputs on the basis of which we collected evidence and arrested one Nauman Ilahi, who had been living in Panipat temporarily. A case has been registered in this regard. The accused will be presented before the court where Police remand will be sought. The allegations against him are that he was in touch with a few people in Pakistan and was passing on sensitive information to them...He is originally a resident of Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) and was currently working as a security guard in Panipat. He was arrested in Panipat yesterday and is being questioned. The investigation is in its preliminary stages. We are verifying the names that have come to light in his questioning. We are also gathering additional documents that we need to gather," said IPS Ganga Ram Poonia.

After an investigation by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Panipat Police, it was found that Ilahi was involved in anti-national activities for a long time and was sharing information through social media platforms to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

According to the police, Ilahi migrated to Panipat with his sister Zeenat after she got married to a man who lived in Haryana. He was working for a security agency. While working as a security guard in a blanket factory in Panipat, Nauman collected information about minor and major military and other activities in India and passed it to his contacts in Pakistani intelligence operatives.

During interrogation, Ilahi said his parents died five years ago. He was in contact with Pakistani terrorist Iqbal for a long time and was sharing military information through his mobile phone. A senior officer of Panipat Police said Nauman's interrogations are underway and more information will be revealed soon.