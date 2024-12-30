Hathras Accident: One Killed, 5 Injured After Speeding Dumper Collides With Multiple Vehicles On Agra-Aligarh Highway; CCTV Footage Emerges

One bystander was killed, and five others were seriously injured after an out-of-control, speeding dumper truck struck multiple vehicles on the Agra-Aligarh Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday night, December 29. The accident caused chaos near the bus stand, leading to panic among bystanders.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred in Saadabad around 4:30 am when the sand-laden dumper lost control while attempting to avoid a parked roadway bus. In the collision, one person was killed, and five others sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Hathras Accident Video: 1 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Dumper Collides With Multiple Vehicles On Agra-Aligarh Highway



The crash, captured by a CCTV camera at a nearby petrol pump, shows the dumper colliding with multiple vehicles.#RoadAccident#HathrasAccident#Viralpic.twitter.com/wq6gDnhl9k — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) December 30, 2024

Two CCTV videos have surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the first video, recorded at a petrol pump, a cement dumper and a semi-stationary truck coming from opposite directions can be seen colliding head-on. After hitting the semi-truck, the speeding, out-of-control dumper crushed two people standing on the footpath.

उत्तर प्रदेश : हाथरस में ट्रक ने एक गाड़ी में टक्कर मारी, फिर सड़क किनारे खड़े कई लोगों को रौंदा, एक की मौत हुई। Live Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/GYRdJIGKsW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 30, 2024

In another video, two bystanders standing on the road were mowed down by the truck as they failed to notice the speeding vehicle in time.

The dumper, moving uncontrollably near the roadways bus stand on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway, collided with a semi-stationary truck on the roadside. Six people, including the driver and cleaner of the Max, were injured in the accident. Among them, the seriously injured cleaner, 28-year-old Bhupendra, son of Avnish Kumar and a resident of Tharora Sahapau, was cut out of the semi-stationary truck but died on the spot.

Also Read | Sambhal Hit-and-Drag Incident: Bolero With BJP Sticker Hits Biker, Drags Him for 2 KM; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The deceased include dumper driver Harendra, son of Prakash and a resident of Dholpur, Rajasthan. The dumper cleaner, Netrapal, a resident of Thapuli, Rajasthan, and semi-truck driver, Rajesh, son of Barf Singh from Tharora Sahapau in Saadabad, were also injured. Two bystanders waiting for the bus were among the injured.

The semi-truck driver and cleaner were en route to Agra with milk while the dumper was carrying a load of sand. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving and the safety measures on highways.