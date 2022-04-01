HC notice on plea against power from Delhi thermal plant to Haryana

New Delhi, April 1 The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and others in a plea challenging the order of the Power Ministry on the reallocation of thermal power generated by Dadri-II Power Station in Delhi to Haryana.

On Wednesday, the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma had stayed the Centre's order which was passed last month on the plea filed by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. On Friday, the bench asked the Centre and others to file their response and slated for further hearing on April 29.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who represented the petitioner, argued that the order is on the whole without jurisdiction since no power inheres in the respondents to reallocate power that forms part of the allocation made in favor of the petitioner and duly approved by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

"The surrender of power which was contemplated in terms of the communication of October 7, 2021, was with respect to the Dadri-I Thermal Power Plant alone," he added.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, sought two weeks to file the government's response.

The court clarified that the interim order of stay will continue till the next date.

