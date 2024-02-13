H.D. Kumaraswamy claims government prioritizes MLAs' Cabinet status over drought relief for farmers

Steps are being taken to establish a hundred new village courts as an initiative to improve the justice system in the state and take the justice system to the doorsteps of the rural people.” Stated by Governor Thavarchand Gehlot, who arrived at the Vidhan Sabha to address the joint session today in Bengaluru, was welcomed by CM Siddaramaiah with a bouquet in front of the steps of the Vidhan Sabha. Speaker UT Khader, Speaker Basavaraja Horatti, Senior Minister HK Patil and others were present. Speaking in the joint session of the Legislature today, Governor Thavarchand Gellot indirectly expressed displeasure that the state is not getting its share of justice and religion tax from the central government. The Governor finished his routine speech in two minutes. Like refusing to sing the national anthem at the beginning and end of the speech.

The Governor said that the implementation of the five guarantee schemes in Karnataka will lift 1.2 crore families out of poverty, and the schemes have provided a ‘new boost to the economy’. Governor Thavarchand Gehlot said that 84,253 cases have been settled out of the pending cases under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has said that priority is being given to the development of infrastructure in Bengaluru and the progress report for the construction of the tunnel road is being scrutinized. Governor Thavarchand Gellot has said that it is a global record that more than 1.2 crore families have come out of the poverty line and are rising to the middle-class status due to the guarantee schemes of the state government. He further said that 77 thousand crore rupees were invested for the state in the last eight months. Capital has flowed. The purchasing power of the people is largely due to the guarantee schemes and the economic activity is accelerating. Tax collection is increasing. He said that the growth rate of GST collection of our state till the end of January is the first in the country. 165 capital investment projects have been approved in the State-level Committee, amounting to Rs 45,325 crore. It will be capital investment for 42k people. State revenue collection is strong. We are 2nd in GST collection, he added.

Addressing the joint session of the Legislature, he said that our government is ready to implement pro-people projects. But not enough resources are available from various sources. Karnataka ranks 2nd among the states that collect and pay taxes. It is ranked 10th in terms of tax share. He explained that we have continued all kinds of efforts to get our due share. In addition to the implementation of guarantee schemes, unparalleled achievements have been made in terms of development. He said that despite the drought, there has been a record level of development in the fields of roads, water, education, health, agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming, industry etc. He said that it is a record that 97 percent of the announcements of the budget have been notified and implemented in recent years.

223 taluks have been declared drought-affected in the state. Among them, the state government has released Rs 324 crore to 31 districts for immediate drought relief measures like availability of drinking water and fodder. A proposal has been submitted to the central government seeking financial assistance of Rs 18,171 crore from NDRF. But the money has not been released till now. He said that the state government is making every effort to get drought relief urgently. Addressing the joint session of the Legislature, he said a total of 93,350 cases were pending. Now they have been phased out. 84 thousand cases have been settled until now. He said that he will bring speedy implementation of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022. JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy alleged while the government complained about drought and reduced share of taxes from the Centre, it was spending crores of rupees by granting Cabinet minister status to around 90 legislators in the state.