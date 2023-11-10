Heavy rainfall brings relief from pollution in Delhi, odd-even scheme plan suspended

New Delhi, Nov 10 Rain showers provided a respite for Delhi residents by significantly reducing air pollution in the national capital and the Delhi government has decided to suspend the implementation of the odd-even scheme, originally scheduled for a week starting from November 13 to November 20.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted the positive impact of the weather change post-rainfall on air quality.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that stagnant wind speed and decreasing temperatures had contributed to severe pollution levels in the past 8-10 days. However, the recent rainfall has led to higher wind speeds and a continuous improvement in pollution levels, prompting the government to halt the odd-even scheme.

The government will now assess pollution levels post-Diwali and make decisions accordingly, he said.

Rai also said that in a recent hearing in the Supreme Court regarding pollution issues, the government presented its arguments, and further steps will be taken after reviewing the court's decision.

Delhi is currently under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with restrictions on truck and diesel bus entry, except for essential goods and services.

Addressing complaints about vehicle entry from neighboring states, the minister stated that Cabinet colleagues inspected various borders, ensuring proper monitoring at major points. However, concerns arose about smaller entry points, prompting instructions to Delhi Transport Commissioner and Delhi Police for thorough vehicle checks even at these locations.

Rai urged Delhiites to contribute to maintaining reduced pollution levels and suggested celebrating Diwali by lighting lamps instead of bursting firecrackers. He also extended his wishes for upcoming festivals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor