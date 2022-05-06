Helicopter ride for class 10th & 12th toppers, Chhattisgarh CM announces

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has made a big announcement. Now, the Chief Minister has announced a helicopter ride for 10 students who will top class 10th and 12th exams. The results of 10th and 12th exams will be announced soon. Everyone is curious about this result. That is why the students who will top the district will be given a helicopter ride by the government, Bhupesh Baghel said.

Helicopter trips will underline that the student has been honored by the government. Other students will be inspired to study and their dreams will get wings, said Baghel. Meanwhile, the government will now buy cow urine to increase the income of women and people in rural areas. Medicines will be made by processing this cow urine. Therefore, the income of people in rural areas will increase, said Baghel. Baghel is currently touring various assembly constituencies. During this tour, he is meeting people and learning about their problems.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel visited an English school today during his visit. During the visit, a class 2 student wanted a tour of helicopter ride. Chief Minister Baghel was also shocked. However, he fulfilled the wish of that school girl. She took a ride with the CM in the helicopter.

