Hemant Soren Bail Plea: PMLA Court Rejects Former Jharkhand CM’s Regular Bail Petition

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jharkhand on Monday rejected former chief minister Hemant Soren's regular bail petition. He has been lodged in a money laundering case at Birsa Munda Central Jail since February 1.

The case involves the illegal dealing of tribal land behind DAV School, Bariatu, in the heart of the state capital, Ranchi. An advocate close to Soren said that he prayed for bail in a petition filed on April 15, saying there was no documentary evidence against him for having a benami property behind DAV, Bariatu, and his arrest was done on the basis of statements of others.

PMLA court rejected the bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Earlier the court had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both parties.



Former CM Hemant Soren had filed a petition for bail in the PMLA court on April 15. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Through his petition, Soren submitted that the tribal land, which is termed his benami property, is in the possession of its real owner, and the state government ensured this as soon as it became aware of the matter. He said the entire action against him was politically motivated.

The court had reserved its judgement on May 4 after accepting written arguments from both sides.