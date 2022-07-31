Heroin valued at Rs 8 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, 31 July The Assam police on Sunday seized heroin valued at around Rs 8 crore, and arrested two persons on charges of drug peddling from Bokajan area of Karbi Anglong district.

As per reports, the police had specific information about the activity of the peddlers in the area and on this, they intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati in Bokajan. Following the search of the vehicle, around 75 boxes containing 966 grams of heroin were seized.

Police held two persons who were in the vehicle. They were identified as Soleman Thuyer and Simaan Thuyer.

According to sources, the duo transported the contraband from Dimapur and may had a plan to head towards Guwahati.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act and further investigation is this matter is underway, an official said.

Drug peddling has gone up in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts in recent times and it is a matter of concern. However, the police are on constant alert to apprehend those involved in the drug menace, the official added.

Notably, the Assam police on Saturday torched the drugs worth rupees more than Rs 2,000 crore that were seized in the last few months from different locations of the state.

