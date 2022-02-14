Hijab controversy: Karnataka HC defers hearing till tomorrow

The Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing in the Hijab case till tomorrow. Meanwhile, high schools in Karnataka reopened today after being shut from last Wednesday following untoward incidents over the hijab ban. During the hearing advocate, Dev Datt Kamat while appearing for the petitioners argued that wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith.Advocate Dev Datt Kamat argued that the Karnataka government order was a non-application of mind.

"The government order is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable," Kamat argued.Advocate Kamat also argued that Muslim women allowed to wear headscarves in public. The high court bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice last Thursday had restrained the students from wearing hijab or religious attire till further orders. For the unversed, the entire controversy erupted after a few students arrived at a government pre-university college in Udupi wearing a Hijab, to protest against it some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

