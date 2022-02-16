Hijab Row: VHP workers tried to recite Hanuman Chalisa in Taj Mahal

Agra: Amid the ongoing controversy over wearing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad tried to enter the Taj Mahal premises to read Hanuman Chalisa in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, protesting against it. After which the police stopped them, but the VHP workers had recited Hanuman Chalisa in Hariparvat police station as a protest.

VHP workers were stopped under the election code of conduct

In this regard, Police Inspector Arvind Kumar said that the VHP workers were going towards the Taj Mahal, which was stopped midway due to the election code of conduct and section 144. He told that later the said workers went back after giving a memorandum to ACMI. The case of the Hijab controversy in Udupi, Karnataka is continuously gaining momentum.

When the information about reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the Taj Mahal was circulated on social media, the Agra Police got more alert on it. police were stationed at every intersection since Tuesday morning. When VHP officials and workers reached Hariparvat square at around 12 noon, they were stopped by the police here also.

VHP's Braj region vice president Ashish Arya along with women and workers of other organizations were also involved. The police brought everyone to the police station Hariparvat. Here the police refused to go ahead with them, so everyone in the police station started reciting Hanuman Chalisa as a protest.