Himachal Cabinet holds protest to oppose discontinuation of MNREGA

Shimla, Dec 29 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with his Cabinet members, on Monday, held a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge here, opposing the Central government's decision to discontinue the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the move deeply "anti-rural" and detrimental to the livelihood security of millions of rural families across the state.

He said that MNREGA, conceived and implemented by the Congress-led UPA government under the leadership of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, had been a cornerstone of rural employment and inclusive growth.

He added that under the earlier framework, works under MNREGA were planned and executed based on the resolutions of Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, reflecting local priorities and ensuring grassroots participation.

"However, the new mechanism sidelines panchayats as the planning authority has been centralised and funds will now be allocated directly by the Centre, with projects notified for selected areas."

He said the Congress would intensify its opposition by organising protests at district and block levels across the state to expose the "anti-people nature" of the decision.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh would be among the worst affected states across the country.

Earlier, the Central government met the entire wage liability under MNREGA, while the state provided an additional incentive of Rs 80 per day to workers.

Under the revised arrangement, the Centre will bear only 90 per cent of the wages, leaving the state to shoulder the remaining burden.

He asserted that MNREGA must continue in its original spirit, driven by panchayat demands and local development needs.

The Chief Minister said salaries of officers and employees posted in Zila Parishads under MNREGA have also been discontinued, which would adversely impact the effective implementation of the scheme.

Responding to another query, Chief Minister Sukhu said the state government is firmly opposed to the Central government's decision to reduce import duty on apples.

He cautioned that the move would severely impact the state's apple growers and assured that the matter would be strongly taken up with the Centre to protect the interests of orchardists.

