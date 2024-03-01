Himachal Political Crisis: Congress Rebel MLAs at Hotel Lalit in Panchkula Want to Return to the Party, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

After successfully managing a crisis in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party announced on Thursday that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will continue as the Chief Minister of the state. They stated that representatives had conversations with all the MLAs to resolve any disagreements. Additionally, the party disclosed plans to establish a six-member committee for further discussions to protect both the party and the government. Amidst significant drama, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commented on the six rebel Congress MLAs.

Sukhwinder Singh stated, "Vikramaditya spoke to me yesterday and again this morning. He informed me about meeting the rebel MLAs, who wish to rejoin the (Congress) party. I advised him to consult the party high command. They are currently located at Hotel Lalit in Panchkula, near the Haryana border, and we will wait for their return to Himachal Pradesh."

CM Sukhu retains his position as efforts are underway to stabilize the government and address internal dissent within the party. The situation in Himachal Pradesh mirrors a intricate political scenario with power struggles and internal rifts impacting governance.