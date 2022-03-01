Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Know the date, time, and who will lead this year's budget in the state

Himachal Pradesh to release its 2022 budget on 4th March. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will lead this year's budget. Jai Ram Thakur also holds the finance portfolio, and it will be worth seeing what will be the exciting factors the leader will bring in this year's budget. Due to two years of pandemics, the citizens of Himachal Pradesh are hoping for some relief in various sectors.

The Budget Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on Wednesday at 11 am. Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.