Himachal Pradesh CM dedicates development projects worth Rs 43.34 crore in Fatehpur

Kangra ( Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dedicated development projects worth Rs 43.34 crore in Fatehpur constituency in the state.

The development projects included the Rehan police post upgradation and a State-of-Art cow sanctuary in Fatehpur for which the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crores.

"The state government is committed to increasing the resources of revenue and significant decisions have already been taken to achieve this goal," CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur.

Terming the hydroelectric potential in the state as a boon for economic stability, the Chief Minister said that the issue has been raised before the Union Government. He said Himachal Pradesh had demanded an increase in the royalty share upto 30 to 50 per cent from hydropower projects which are free from debt.

He said that the Kangra district would be developed as the tourism capital of the state and the Pong Dam area has also been included in the plan. Infrastructure development has been accorded top priority. He assured that the Pong Dam area would become a top attraction for tourists in the next four years.

Talking about strengthening the rural economy through milk production, the Chief Minister said that a world-class milk plant would come up at Dhagwar in Kangra district by spending Rs. 250 crores. He told that the government has also decided to provide subsidies to the youths for purchasing e-taxis.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also announced the up-gradation of the police post-Rehan to the police station and the opening of the indoor stadium with a swimming pool at Fatehpur. He also announced RS five crore for the construction of a state-of-art Cow Sanctuary to be developed on 300 kanal of land in the Fatehpur area.

He said that after November of this year, bus stand construction work would be started at Fatehpur. Chief Minister also announced the opening of the "Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding" School at Fatehpur subject to the availability of the land.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to former Minister late Sujan Singh Pathania at his bust in Fatehpur and also paid homage to the statue of Maharana Pratap at Pong dam. The Chief Minister inaugurated a 51.85 meter-long double Lane Bridge over Sakri Khud on the Dadwala- Sakri road constructed at the cost of Rs. 2.98 crores. The bridge will facilitate the people of Rehan, Sakri, Chhatar Khas, Chhatar Jogian, Golwan, Batrahan, Chamoli, Panjror and Bari villages, thereby benefiting the population of about 8500 people of the area.

He also dedicated 2 Functional House Hold Tap Connections (FHTC) schemes to the residents of 26 panchayats under Fatehpur tehsil. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 40.35 crores have been spent on the completion of these schemes. A total number of 290 habitations with a population of over 61 thousand have been covered under the schemes.

