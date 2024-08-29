Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Ministers Defer Salaries for 2 Months Due to Financial Crisis

Amid a financial crisis, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that he, along with his cabinet ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries, and board chairmen, would defer their salaries, allowances, and other benefits for the next two months.

GST compensation stopped being given in June 2022. This reduced the income by 2500–3000 crores every year. The borrowing capacity was also reduced by 2000 crores due to the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

कांग्रेस की हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार पर आर्थिक संकट –



CM ने अपने सभी मंत्रियों का वेतन अगले 2 महीने के लिए रोका।



GST कंपनसेशन जून 2022 से मिलना बंद हुआ। इससे हर साल 2500–3000 करोड़ की आय कम हुई। ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम (OPS) बहाल होने से उधार लेने की क्षमता भी 2000 करोड़ से कम की गई।

The Chief Minister also urged all MLAs, including those from the Opposition BJP, to voluntarily defer their salaries and allowances for the time being. In the 68-member House, the Congress holds 40 seats, and the BJP holds 28. However, BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, staged a walkout after alleging a scam in the excise department, which falls under the chief minister's purview.

The walkout followed Sukhu’s statement that the revenue generated through the 2024-25 excise policy was much higher than the total excise revenue generated during the BJP’s five-year tenure.

A similar crisis is unfolding in another Congress-ruled state, Karnataka, where water and electricity tariffs are being used to fund government guarantees. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar previously mentioned that there are no funds available for development.