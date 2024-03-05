Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Six Disqualified MLAs Move Supreme Court After Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Polls

A group of six Congress MLAs, who faced disqualification for cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, have taken their case to the Supreme Court. They lodged a petition challenging the decision made by the state Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on February 29th.

These former MLAs, who were disqualified after siding with the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls, have now abstained from voting on the Budget, disregarding the party's directive.

The six rebel MLAs, last week, took their case to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, contesting their expulsion from the state Assembly subsequent to the defeat of the party's candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha election.

The state Assembly speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, disqualified the rebel MLAs for their involvement in cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha polls, where only one seat was contested in the state. Furthermore, they chose to abstain from voting on the Budget in the assembly, disregarding a party directive to support the government on the Finance Bill.