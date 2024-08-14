Himachal Pradesh Rains: Over 140 Roads Closed Due to Landslides and Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing significant disruptions with over 140 roads, including two national highways, closed due to landslides and flash floods caused by recent heavy rains. Officials reported on Wednesday that the severe weather has led to widespread road closures across the state.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh through Sunday. Additionally, a warning has been issued for potential low-level flash floods in parts of Sirmaur district until Thursday.

Iintermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state since Tuesday evening and Dharamshala recorded 40.2 mm of rain followed by Kangra (35.9 mm), Narkanda (23.5 mm), Brahmani (19.2 mm), Sujanpur Tira (16 mm), Bharari (15.2 mm), Palampur (14.4 mm) and Rampur (11.2 mm).

As of August 14, Himachal Pradesh has experienced a 25 percent rainfall deficit since the monsoon season began on June 1, receiving 373.3 mm of rain compared to the average of 497.2 mm. Officials report that between June 27 and August 12, rain-related incidents have claimed 110 lives and caused losses estimated at approximately Rs 1,004 crore.



