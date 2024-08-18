Himachal promoting green energy projects in remote Spiti

Shimla, Aug 18 To combat climate in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, the state government is promoting green energy projects in Spiti and Una.

The upcoming Mega Solar Park in remote Spiti in Lahaul-Spiti, with a capacity of 1,000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy, is a major set.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has advocated for central assistance to harness this potential through the Green Corridor Transmission. The state's natural resources offer immense possibilities and these initiatives were pivotal in mitigating the effects of global warming, an official statement said on Sunday.

The state’s other step towards green energy was the completion of the 32 MW Pekhubela Solar Power Project in the Una district. This project is expected to generate 6.61 crore units of electricity annually, resulting in a reduction of 2,532 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The government has set a target for the Himachal Pradesh Power Corp Ltd to install 500 MW of solar power, with several projects already underway.

The government is also focusing on transforming its transportation sector to align with its green energy vision. The Transport Department was the first to replace fossil fuel vehicles with electric ones with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister setting an example in their official travels.

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) is transitioning its fleet of buses to electric buses in a phased manner. Currently, 110 electric buses and 50 electric taxis are on the run.

Besides, Rs 327 crore has been allocated for the procurement of electric buses, with plans underway to acquire 2,000 more Type-II electric buses.

The state has been developing six green corridors, with the Kiratpur-Manali corridor already operational. Additionally, work on the state's first green hydrogen-based mobility station in Chamba has commenced.

Expected to be completed by August 2025, this project, with an outlay of Rs 14 crore, would be constructed by the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) and would produce 20 kg of green hydrogen daily, significantly contributing to sustainable transport in the region.

--IANS

