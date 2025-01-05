Historic Moment in Mizoram: First 'Generation Beta' Baby Born in India's Aizawl
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2025 04:52 PM2025-01-05T16:52:54+5:302025-01-05T16:56:40+5:30
A landmark event took place in Mizoram as India welcomed its first child belonging to Generation Beta. Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng was born at 12:03 AM on January 1, 2025, at Synod Hospital, Durtlang, Aizawl, marking the start of a new generational era.
मिजोरम में देश के पहले Generation Beta बेबी का जन्म 1 जनवरी, 2025 को सुबह 12:03 बजे आइजोल के Durtlang स्थित Synod Hospital में हुआ।— आकाशवाणी समाचार (@AIRNewsHindi) January 4, 2025
Rankie Remruatdika Zadeng भारत में जेनरेशन बीटा का पहला बच्चा है ।#GenerationBeta | #GenerationBetaBabypic.twitter.com/JiWOAXQLZI
Weighing 3.12 kg, Frankie joins his family, including his older sister and parents, Ramzirmawii and ZD Remruatsanga, in Khatla East, Aizawl. Generation Beta refers to children born between 2025 and 2039. Ramzirmawii, overjoyed by the birth of her son, described it as a moment of immense pride for the family, symbolizing the future of a new generation.