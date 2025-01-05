Historic Moment in Mizoram: First 'Generation Beta' Baby Born in India's Aizawl

A landmark event took place in Mizoram as India welcomed its first child belonging to Generation Beta. Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng was born at 12:03 AM on January 1, 2025, at Synod Hospital, Durtlang, Aizawl, marking the start of a new generational era.

Weighing 3.12 kg, Frankie joins his family, including his older sister and parents, Ramzirmawii and ZD Remruatsanga, in Khatla East, Aizawl. Generation Beta refers to children born between 2025 and 2039. Ramzirmawii, overjoyed by the birth of her son, described it as a moment of immense pride for the family, symbolizing the future of a new generation.