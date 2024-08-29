House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh: Three Women of the Same Family Killed After Roof of Two-Storey House Collapses in Mainpuri (Watch Video)

Three women of the same family died in a two-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Manipur district on Thursday morning, August 29. According to the report, the incident occurred around 8.30 on Thursday in Ibrahimpur village of Mainpuri, in which the roof of a 15-16-year-old house collapsed.

According to Deputy SP Satya Prakash Sharma, three women were buried under debris on the roof of a 15-16-year-old house that collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the district. Further investigation is underway by the authority.

Visuals From the Collapse Site

#WATCH | Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Three women of the same family died after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed in Ibrahimpur village of Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/MA26OOivVz — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

"Three women have died in the roof collapse. There are no other injuries... It was a 15-16 year old house... It is being claimed that the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. Further investigation is underway," SP Satya Prakash Sharma told news agency ANI.