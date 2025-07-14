HSBTE Result 2025 Declared at Official Website hsbte.org.in; Know How to Check and Download

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: Haryana State Board of Technical Education has declared the HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 for various diploma examinations conducted in May and June. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at hsbte.org.in. The board has made the results available through a direct link on the homepage. Students need to enter their roll number to access their individual scorecards. However, the results for Pharmacy courses have not been released yet.

How to Check HSBTE Exam Results 2025?

Students can follow the step-by-step process below to check and download their results from the official website.

1. Visit the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in

2. Click on the “HSBTE May/June Exam Result 2025” link available on the homepage

3. A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details

4. Click on “Submit” and the result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future use

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HSBTE.