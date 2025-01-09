Hubballi-Dharwad Bandh: Dalit Organisations Calls For Shutdown Over Remarks On BR Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Dalit organisations in Hubballi-Dharwad of Karnataka called for a bandh in the entire district on Thursday, January 9, in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged derogatory remarks against B.R. Ambedkar. Dalit organisations have been protesting on the streets since early morning after Shah's remarks prompted a call for a Hubballi-Dharwad twin city bandh, condemning his statement.

More than 105 organisations, including various Dalit groups, have supported the bandh. Protests have been led by Gurunath Ullikashi, who was seen holding a portrait of Amit Shah. The twin city bandh, which has received widespread backing, has been enforced from 6 am to 6 pm.

Hubballi-Dharwad Bandh Called

VIDEO | Karnataka: Shops remained closed in Hubballi during a bandh called by Dalit organisations in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.



Organisers have appealed to the public to show solidarity by closing shops and lodges that were open earlier in the morning. The bandh has seen significant participation across both cities. Video shared by the news agency PTI shows shutters of shops are down no vehicular moments seen on roads and government buses are parked to participate in bandh.