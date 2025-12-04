Humayun Kabir Suspended from TMC Over Plans to Construct Babri Masjid-Type Mosque in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has been suspended from the party after a row over his remarks about building a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim announced the termination during the press briefing to media persons on Thursday, December 4.

Hakim said Kabir had already been warned several times by the party and asked to correct his this, but he failed to do so, which prompted disciplinary action against him. "Humayun Kabir is suspended from the party and he, with the approval of our chairman, Mamata Banerjee and with the consent of our General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party has suspended Humayun Kabir," he said.

Meanwhile, said he will launch his own political party on December 22. He stated that he was at the party for Mamata Banerjee. "If she asks me to leave, I will. I came to know about the suspension from the media. I will resign from the TMC tomorrow," he said.

The decision from TMC to remove Kabir came after he claimed that NH-34 would be under "Muslim Control" on December 6, which drew huge criticism within the party. This will be a jolt to the TMC ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Humayun Kabir told the news agency PTI that he will laying foundation stone on December 4, 2025 for constructing a mosque on the model of Babri Masjid. "It is my personal matter and the party has nothing to do with it. They had suspended me earlier for six years in 2015, and now again; I have nothing to say about it. I stand by what I have said," he added.

"I will resign from TMC tomorrow. If required, I will announce a new party on 22nd December," Kabir told media.

AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman said, "This is wrong. Just because the Ram Temple has been built, does that mean no other temple can be built in Ram’s name anywhere else? Earlier, the dispute was over the plot, not the name. Anyone can name anything whatever they want. If someone names it 'Babar,' will you oppose that too? Everyone has the freedom to choose names. Why would anyone need permission for that?"

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Division Bench concerning MLA Humayun Kabir’s remarks on rebuilding the Babri Masjid. The remarks were made in Beldanga, Murshidabad. The case is scheduled for hearing tomorrow before the Division Bench.